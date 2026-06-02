Malaga's provincial authority commits 1.3 million euros to new Senda Litoral sections in Mijas and Benalmádena

The Diputación de Málaga provincial authority has announced 1.3 million euros in funding for new sections of the Senda Litoral coastal walkway in Mijas ... and Benalmádena, as the long-running project nears 90 per cent completion along the province's coastline.

Speaking during visits to completed and planned sections in both municipalities, the council's president Francisco Salado said the authority had invested almost 16 million euros in 44 projects across 11 coastal towns over the past decade.

Salado said the Senda Litoral was not only a tourist attraction but also helped improve the environment and organise access to beaches. "These projects don't just attract visitors, they also improve the surroundings and, in many cases, help organise and improve access to beaches," he said.

In Mijas, Salado and mayor Ana Mata visited a completed 700-metre section linking La Cala de Mijas with the Sheriff restaurant. Construction is also under way on a 2.3-kilometre stretch between Faro de Calaburras and Fuengirola, with completion expected in early July.

The project, awarded by Mijas town hall for 4.1 million euros, is being co-financed by the Diputación through a one-million-euro contribution from the Municipal Economic Assistance Plan.

The completed La Cala section includes a combination of wooden boardwalks, elevated walkways and textured concrete paving.

A further section between the Sheriff restaurant and Faro de Calaburras, covering just over two kilometres, remains under study by Spain's coastal authorities.

Ambitious project

In Benalmádena, the first section of the Senda Litoral in the municipality will be developed on Carvajal beach. The project will convert an unused path between the Kalifato beach bar and Avenida del Sol into a 435-metre seafront promenade.

Benalmádena town hall plans to put the 318,000-euro scheme out to tender, with work expected to begin around September. The project includes improvements to an existing dirt track used by emergency and beach maintenance vehicles, as well as upgrades to a stepped access ramp.

Meanwhile, council technicians are reviewing a separate proposal to repair the Tres Calaveras cliff and create a coastal promenade between Torrequebrada and La Viborilla. The project, with an estimated budget of more than three million euros, would feature elevated walkways, cantilevered sections and a new viewpoint overlooking the Benalmádena coastline.

Benalmádena council has also outlined plans for eight viewpoints along its nine-kilometre coastline and an 85-metre wooden walkway designed to improve links between Puerto Marina and the town's existing promenade.