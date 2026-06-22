Marbella boosts parks and gardens upkeep with new contract

José Carlos García 22/06/2026 a las 13:40h.

Marbella town hall is stepping up cleaning, maintenance, day-to-day management and security across the town's parks and gardens. It has put out to tender a contract worth just over 600,000 euros a year to cover services across these green spaces.

The agreement covers parks and facilities in the districts of Las Chapas, Marbella East, Marbella West and Nueva Andalucía, essentially the whole municipality except San Pedro Alcántara, where the local district has already launched similar initiatives.

The contract requires the successful bidder to provide up to 19,564 hours of work each year across municipal parks and gardens. Tasks include regular cleaning and sanitising of toilets, barbecues, bins, benches and other street furniture, along with supplying consumables for public toilets. The contractor will also carry out minor maintenance work, remove waste from park areas and clean pathways using mechanical sweeping equipment.

The role also includes opening and closing park gates and toilets, overseeing bookings for barbecue areas and dog parks and ensuring users follow the rules. If people break the rules, the company must report incidents to the Local Police and submit a daily log of any issues.

The town hall plans to cover 72 parks under the contract, although the winning company must also take on any new parks or green areas created during the life of the contract.

The town hall has set aside 646,494.33 euros a year for the service, although the final cost may fall once the tender process concludes. The contract runs for one year, with the option of up to four annual extensions, which could take the total cost to 3.23 million euros over five years.

Town hall officials will award the contract based on three main criteria: the technical proposal and working methods (worth 40 per cent), the price offered (35 per cent) and improvements to park security infrastructure, including the installation of sheltered security areas (25 per cent). Interested companies can submit bids until 30 June.

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