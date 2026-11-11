Marbella and Antequera close parks and step up emergency services amid fears over the impact of storm Charles

The weather forecast and the amber warning in Malaga province this Wednesday has prompted local authorities to take extra measures. Several municipalities have announced the ... closure of parks due to heavy rain and strong winds. Marbella and Antequera are among the towns that have done so.

In the case of Marbella, the town hall has closed the parks of Nagüeles, Vigil de Quiñones and La Constitución, in Marbella and Los Tres Jardines, in San Pedro Alcántara. "The measure is to ensure the safety of residents in the face of adverse conditions, which could particularly affect the municipality's wooded areas and green spaces," councillor Diego López said, adding that the parks will reopen when conditions allow.

Marbella town hall is asking residents to take every possible precaution, to follow the advice of the emergency services and 112 Andalucía at all times and to rely solely on official sources for information.

Advice includes avoiding non-essential travel, removing or securing any objects on balconies and terraces that could come loose, closing doors and windows and keeping well away from trees, cornices, walls and other structures likely to be damaged by strong gusts of wind.

Antequera town hall issued the same advice on Tuesday evening, although it has not confirmed whether the closure of parks will extend to the Torcal area, the municipal sports facilities and the cemeteries.

Local authorities are keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and following the advice of technical and emergency services.

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