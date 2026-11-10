Storm Charles extends warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in Malaga province

Subtropical storm Charles is set to hit Malaga province on Tuesday evening, bringing heavy and persistent rain and strong winds throughout Wednesday across virtually the ... whole province.

If the forecasts prove accurate, it is likely to be a rain-soaked day for the general strike across most of the country. Although Malaga will not be at the eye of the storm, it will not escape this adverse weather either.

Total rainfall in the province could reach up to 100mm in just one day, which is why Aemet has issued an amber warning for the areas of Ronda, Sol and Guadalhorce (which also includes the provincial capital) and Antequera. Only in the Axarquía the warning will be yellow.

In the Serranía de Ronda, where the greatest impact is expected, rainfall is forecast to exceed 80mm over 12 hours and 100mm over the course of the day. However, no particularly heavy downpours are expected and the forecast rainfall totals will be 15mm in one hour (which the drainage system can cope with on most streets in the affected towns).

As for the winds, Aemet (the state meteorological agency) is warning of maximum gusts of 90km/h, with westerly (southwesterly) winds. The amber warning will remain in place for the whole of Wednesday.

Malaga city and the Costa del Sol

Aemet has also raised the warning for Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadahorce Valley to amber due to potential rainfall totals of 80mm over 12 hours (15mm in one hour) and maximum westerly gusts of 70km/h. In this case, as these are low-lying areas close to the coast, the risk of localised flooding will be higher.

In the Vega de Antequera, the most notable feature will be the southwesterly wind, which will reach maximum speed of 90km/h (amber level). In the Axarquía, there will also be rain and strong winds, although less so than in the rest of the province: rainfall totals of 60mm and winds of 70km/h are forecast.

"This storm (...) is small in size. It is heading first towards the Canary Islands and will then affect the south-west of the mainland, in the area of the Gulf of Cadiz," head of Aemet for Andalucía Juan de Dios del Pino said.

The storm will not only bring strong winds but also much higher humidity. It will encounter storm Bruna upon reaching Spain, which will push it "slightly further northwards towards Andalucía". Consequently, its impact will be felt mainly in the regions of Castilla and Extremadura, where Aemet has issued several red-level warnings.

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