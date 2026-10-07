Spain faces first general strike in 14 years on 11 November as housing crisis escalates

Spain is set to experience its first general strike in 14 years after trade unions agreed to call nationwide action on 11 November - just two ... days before the official start of the campaign for the 29 November snap general election.

The date was agreed following intense consultations between major trade unions - specifically the UGT (Unión General de Trabajadores) and CCOO (Comisiones Obreras) - and the Tenants' Union (Sindicato de Inquilinas y Inquilinos), alongside leaders of widespread housing protests across the country.

Unions join housing movement to secure youth support

Because the Tenants' Union is a housing advocacy group rather than a formal trade union, it lacks legal standing under Spanish labour law to issue an official general strike notice. To bypass this barrier, housing leaders appealed directly to UGT and CCOO.

Union leaders chose to endorse the action to avoid alienation from grassroots social movements, drawing parallels to the political fallout following the 2011 15M movement. "There is a general mobilisation for housing and we couldn't stand on the sidelines," trade union sources acknowledged.

Major unions have faced increasing pressure over lost momentum among younger demographics, who bear the brunt of rising rental prices. UGT previously submitted a formal complaint to the European Committee of Social Rights in March 2024, alleging that the Spanish state systematically fails to protect access to affordable housing.

Tailored regional walkouts to avoid full economic shutdown

Despite agreeing to the general strike, union organizers are attempting to calibrate expectations. Rather than attempting a full industrial shutdown with workplace picket lines, trade unions plan to structure the strike into regional walkouts and partial shifts tailored to local employment sectors.

The announcement comes amidst high political volatility following the rejection of key executive housing decrees in Parliament and the subsequent call for snap elections on 29 November.

Protesters remaining in central Madrid's Puerta del Sol reaffirmed that they will maintain public encampments until statutory measures curbing rent increases and vulture fund activity are enacted.

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