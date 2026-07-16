Marbella 112: man arrested for spreading panic with large knife, robbery and assault

María José Díaz Alcalá 16/07/2026 a las 10:41h.

A 40-year-old man with a large knife caused panic last weekend in the Puerto Banús area of Marbella. He allegedly threatened passersby, robbed one and injured another.

The events took place in Plaza Antonio Banderas shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, 12 July. The emergency services received an alert concerning an individual who was threatening people with a large knife after partying in the area's nightclubs.

The Local Police arrived at the scene and located the suspect trying to hide the weapon. They conducted the necessary investigations and discovered that the individual had threatened one person, stolen a mobile phone from another and even assaulted a third person.

The police then proceeded to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the crimes of public disorder, serious threats, assault, robbery with violence and illegal possession of a weapon.

According to sources, the suspect attempted to resist arrest, for which he will face charges of resisting and disobeying authority.

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