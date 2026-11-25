A Marbella secuirty guard employed by the local police has been jailed for six months, suspended for two years, and disqualified from public office or ... employment for six months, after he admitted stealing 700 euros from traffic fines.

The incidents date back to the summer of 2024. According to the Malaga provincial court ruling, between July and August, the defendant was working at Marbella Local Police headquarters. His regular duties included receiving already paid municipal traffic offence notices, handed to him by colleagues for him to transfer to the fines department.

On 19, 27 and 30 July and on 1 August, he failed to hand over a total of seven report forms, each containing 100 euros. Instead, he added that cash directly to his own assets.

The defendant admitted the facts and paid the stolen sum into the court's account. This allowed the court to apply the mitigating circumstance of compensation.

He was also fined 400 euros and ordered to pay costs.

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