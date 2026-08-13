A large tuna has been found dead in the waters off Marbella. The discovery comes after a tuna of the same species washed up on ... the shore of El Ancón beach in Marbella on Saturday 8 August. The incident occurred next to Victor’s Beach bar and it didn’t take long for witnesses to upload images to various social media platforms, where they quickly went viral.

It is impossible to know whether the tuna that has been found dead is the same individual. What sources at Marbella town hall have confirmed to SUR is that on Wednesday 12 August, the municipal health services collected the carcass of a specimen of this same species, following the standard protocol for such cases.

In the video shared on social media, beachgoers appear to notice that the tuna, which had washed up on the shore at El Ancón beach – much to the alarm of some of them – had a wound on one of its gills and was bleeding.

Still injured, the tuna’s desperate struggle was captured in some striking images, showing the enormous force with which it thrashed about on the sand in an attempt to make its way back into the sea. Eventually, after losing some of its agility, the fish was able to swim back out to sea thanks to the help of several beachgoers.

The tuna found dead was recovered around 500 metres from the coast, in an area further west of the spot where the incident took place – an incident that went viral.