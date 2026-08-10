Marbella 'coffee shop' dismantled and five arrested as police uncover drugs hidden in chocolate wrappers

National Police officers have dismantled a 'coffee shop' in Marbella, a venue presenting itself as a private cannabis club but allegedly operating as a drug- ... dealing outlet, arresting five people suspected of involvement.

Two searches were carried out during the operation: one at the premises where the illicit business was operating and another at the home of the alleged ringleaders.

Police seized 3.41 kg of marijuana, 1.55 kg of hashish, around 50 joints, about 20 vapes containing THC, more than 32,000 euros in cash, two vehicles and four high-end watches, among other items of interest to the investigation.

The operation, known as Barrio, was carried out by officers from the Narcotics Unit II at Marbella police station. It began after police received information suggesting that a 'coffee shop' in a central square in the town was being used repeatedly and systematically to sell and distribute drugs.

Investigators identified those allegedly involved, including the main figures responsible for running a club operating under the guise of a cannabis users' association. Police said their inquiries indicated that those under investigation formed part of a network involved in drug trafficking.

Hashish hidden in chocolate wrappers

The investigation culminated in the arrest of two people who were running the operation when the premises were searched. Three others, allegedly responsible for managing the club, were arrested at their home.

At the alleged ringleaders' home, officers found 11 slabs of hashish concealed in chocolate bar wrappers and hidden inside a freezer, along with more than 32,000 euros in banknotes. The remaining drugs, which had been divided into individual doses, were found at the premises.

At the request of the investigating unit, the competent judicial authority was asked to order the provisional closure of the premises. Marbella Local Police also assisted with administrative proceedings that resulted in an order requiring the business to cease trading.