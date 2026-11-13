German schoolchildren and families fill La Cala de Mijas with light and song

St Martin on horseback was the highlight of the evening.

SUR in English 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:28h.

Deutsche Schule Málaga celebrated its traditional St Martin's parade in Mijas Costa on Thursday, welcoming many children, families and curious locals.

Guests of honour at the event in Plaza del Torreón were Mijas Councillor for Foreigners Mario Bravo and Katrin Dreher, representative of the school's Patronato.

Also present were Dirk Fasold, Deputy Head of School; Michaela Fink, Head of Early Years and Kindergarten; and Annett Gacki, Head of Primary School.

The evening opened with words of thanks, followed by two traditional songs sung by the children from the German school.

St Martin then led the way on his horse, and hundreds of children and their families followed him with their lanterns along the parade route through La Cala de Mijas.

At the end of the route, the warmest part of the night awaited: mulled wine and homemade cakes to share, organised by the school's parent representatives.

Until 9pm, there was laughter, singing and conversation, in the true spirit of St Martin.