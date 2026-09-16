German School of Malaga hosts 25th annual astronomy symposium

SUR in English 16/09/2026 a las 11:22h.

The Friends of the Observatory Circle at the German School of Malaga invites the public to the 25th Astronomy Symposium. On Thursday, 17 September, at 6.30pm, Dr Steffen Hagstotz from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) will deliver a lecture on the James Webb Space Telescope and the expansion of the universe at the Cortijo de Miraflores Cultural Centre in Marbella.

Cosmology is currently entering a golden age. A worldwide network of telescopes, complemented by state-of-the-art satellite programmes such as the James Webb Space Telescope, now allows scientists to detect galaxies billions of light-years away and directly observe vast stretches of cosmic history for the very first time.

Dr Hagstotz, a researcher at the University Observatory Munich (LMU Munich), will guide attendees on a journey back through time across the galaxy map all the way to the Big Bang. He will provide an overview of the largest structures in the cosmos, their origins, and what they reveal about dark energy and the universe as a whole.

The Astronomy Symposium at the German School of Malaga celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. For a quarter of a century, the Friends of the Observatory Circle has brought top international scientists to Marbella, bringing cutting-edge research to a broad audience in both German and Spanish for families, students, and space enthusiasts alike. The event is an intercultural initiative organised by the German School of Malaga Foundation and is free and open to everyone.

The symposium takes place on Thursday, 17 September, starting at 6.30pm at the Cortijo de Miraflores Cultural Centre in Marbella. Admission is free, and the presentation will be conducted in German with Spanish translation.

The German School of Malaga is a German school abroad located in Ojén, Marbella, recognised by the German government as an Exzellente Deutsche Auslandsschule. It combines the German educational system with a vibrant international community, offering instruction in German and Spanish from nursery school through to the Abitur.