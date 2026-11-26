The race to build and run the new beach bar on Real de Zaragoza beach in Marbella now has names and figures on the table. ... Following the initial launch of this public concession - which was put out to tender with a base fee of 52,453.84 euros per year for an initial period of seven years, with the option to extend for a further fifteen years - six companies have submitted bids to secure the 199-square-metre premises (169.71 square metres of retail space and 29.29 square metres of public toilets), plus a removable seasonal terrace of up to 70 square metres.

The range of bidders for the council’s tender includes a hotel group, well-known catering firms and commercial companies that are backing specific brands or concepts for this coastal location, next to the Dunas de Marbella Ecological Reserve. This is the replacement for the iconic Ranchón Cubano. However, the new beach bar will no longer be situated within the boundaries of that protected area, but further inland, next to the built-up area, and will need to be built from scratch.

The tender, which is currently being assessed by the procurement committee, includes Castillo de San Luis, SL, a company linked to El Fuerte Marbella and the Fuerte Group Hotels, which is bidding under the trading name DAIA Beach. Its financial bid proposes an annual fee of 62,420 euros, includes the two public toilet blocks specified in the tender documents, and provides a technical and implementation plan for accessibility improvements. In the technical assessment of the criteria subject to judgement - up to 45 points - the municipal services have awarded it 31 points (16 for design and décor and 15 for image and environmental management), highlighting its environmental plan and aesthetic coherence, whilst noting a more generic decorative approach and specific technical discrepancies with regard to the basic project.

Competing against this hotel proposal are catering firms with a long-standing presence in Marbella. Myco Milano, SL, the company that operates Nota Blu New Brasserie, the restaurant located in La Meridiana and linked to the Casanis Bistrot group. The firm has submitted a financial bid of 85,500 euros per annum - the second highest -, will take responsibility for the two toilets and provide the technical and implementation plans, scoring 29.50 points in the assessment (16 for design and 13.50 for image and environment), where its awareness-raising programme and its dune project were commended, although inconsistencies were noted in the finishes of the toilets compared with the basic design.

For its part, Romerogamonal, SL, trading as El Gamonal Beach, leads the financial bid by a wide margin with 104,001 euros per year; it will take charge of the two toilet blocks and provide the technical and implementation plans, although it scored 18 points in the assessment (eight for design and ten for image and environment) following the identification of structural alterations contrary to the basic project and a lack of specificity in the budget and mapping for the dune regeneration.

The fourth applicant with the highest technical score is El Rancho Cubano, SL, which has put forward the ‘El Barrón’ concept, inspired by dune vegetation, and achieved 43 out of 45 points in the assessment (the maximum of 25 for design and 18 for image and environmental management), thanks to its graphic and material design, its protocol for special menus and allergens, and its awareness-raising programme. The annual fee it has offered is 69,000 euros, in addition to providing the two toilets and submitting the technical and implementation plans.

Rounding off the list are Grupo Inversor Esencia 2026, SLU - with its ‘Ranchón Cubano’ proposal, a fee of 72,055 euros, two toilets, a technical and implementation project and 20.50 points in the value assessment, penalised for including construction documentation and proposing structural changes not permitted in the basic project - and Breathe, SL - the company behind the Nueva Andalucía dining complex of the same name, with ‘Breathe Beach’, an annual fee of 70,000 euros, two toilets and 11 points in the evaluation, without providing a technical and implementation project and with project descriptions unrelated to this concession. With the tenders opened and the technical reports issued, the tender committee must now submit its proposal for the award of the contract.