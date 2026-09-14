Fire in Benahavís still burning after night of intensive efforts to protect built-up areas

“Following an evening of intense danger and decisions that might give cause for concern, the way the fire has developed gives us confidence that ... tonight’s efforts will enable us to improve the situation, with the aerial resources set to be deployed in the morning.” With this statement on Sunday evening, regional minister Antonio Sanz summarised the situation regarding the Benahavís fire - a fire that has kept residents on tenterhooks and forced them to remain within the municipality.

(Salvador Salas / SUR)

He made these remarks following the latest meeting of the advisory committee overseeing the firefighting efforts. The minister also stated that residents who had been away from the village during the day have now been permitted to return and have finally been able to go back to their homes.

The firefighting operations planned for Sunday night, using heavy machinery, focused on protecting the population, built-up areas and housing, as well as attempting to ‘strangle’ the head of the fire, according to Sanz himself, who has reiterated that a reduction in wind speed could lead to a favourable outcome.

The Montemayor area remains evacuated (around 50 residents from some twenty houses). “Now, at night, it is time for ground operations and the use of heavy machinery, as well as the setting of controlled burning in the areas where they are required.”

According to the latest figures provided by the councillor, 212 personnel from the various operations were on duty overnight. Specifically, there were 26 specialist teams, seven Bricas units, 14 fire engines and three pieces of heavy machinery.

The emergency services had been working since Sunday lunchtime to tackle the wildfire, which broke out at around 12.40pm at kilometre 5 of the A-7175 road, which links the A-7 motorway with Benahavís.

It occurred in the area around the Rosario chapel, close to residential properties and situated just over a kilometre from the town centre. In fact, an ES-Alert message was sent out and a precautionary lockdown was declared for Benahavís, as well as the scattered houses to the north and west and the La Coja housing estate. Subsequently, a precautionary evacuation of the Montemayor Alto housing estate was carried out.

According to the latest reports, a 78-year-old man suffered burns while attempting to put out the fire and was taken to Malaga Regional University Hospital with burns; he remains under observation, while two Infoca workers were also injured – one with a broken wrist following a fall, while the other required treatment for smoke inhalation.