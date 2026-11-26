The final stretch is underway for the new sports complex in Nueva Andalucía to become operational, with the opening set to take place in phases.

Marbella town council expects the 11-a-side football pitch, the athletics track and a sufficient number of changing rooms to be fully completed and operational by the end of December, allowing sports clubs to begin moving into these facilities whilst work continues on the rest of the complex. The full completion of the complex, which includes gyms, a car park, an indoor warm-up track, a café and other facilities, is scheduled for the end of April 2027, according to the council’s forecasts for this project, which will be completed in a second phase with the addition of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

This first milestone will enable the main sports facilities to be put into use without having to wait for all the work on the complex – which is being built in the Guadaiza area on a plot of over 30,000 square metres – to be completed. It is expected that clubs will be able to start using the new facilities once the pitches and the court have been completed, as well as the changing rooms that will serve the athletes, whilst workers continue to work on the ancillary buildings and the development of the surrounding area.

Work on the project is currently estimated to be between 60 and 65 per cent complete. One of the most immediate developments will be the completion of the installation of the artificial turf on the 11-a-side football pitch. The prefabricated stands have also been erected and all that remains is to install the seats, which is scheduled for the end of December.

The 400-metre, eight-lane athletics track is currently between 60 and 70 per cent complete, although progress is dependent on weather conditions, according to municipal sources. The angle of the floodlights on the lighting columns has also been adjusted to direct the light towards the various sports areas. Its completion is included in the schedule for the first milestone, so that it can also be put into use before the end of the year.

In five months

The second phase, scheduled for the end of April 2027, comprises the bulk of the annexe building - covering around 6,000 square metres - as well as the remaining spaces that will complete the complex. These include the gyms, meeting rooms, the café, administrative offices, club facilities and the 640-square-metre indoor warm-up track, designed to enable athletes to train regardless of weather conditions.

By the end of April, the gyms, meeting rooms, club facilities and indoor warm-up area will be ready

In this phase, work is continuing on the cladding of walls and ceilings, including interior and exterior rendering, the application of perlite, and the tiling of bathrooms and changing rooms. Work is also progressing on the electrical, plumbing and air-conditioning installations. The completion of these works will enable the building to be finished and equipped with the necessary services for its day-to-day operation.

The project also includes the development of the site, comprising access roads, car parking for 64 vehicles, landscaped areas, street lighting, drainage, paving and perimeter fencing, as well as a link to the Guadaiza River promenade.

The contract for the construction was awarded to the Maygar-Covico Athletics Stadium joint venture for 11.24 million euros, compared with the 12.26 million euros in the tender budget. The facility forms the first phase of the future sports complex in Nueva Andalucía, which will include an Olympic-sized swimming pool at a later stage.