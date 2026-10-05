Doctor arrested in Marbella released on bail: his colleague, a nurse, died of a drug intoxication

The doctor arrested in connection with the death of the woman with whom he was staying at a hotel in Marbella has been released ... on bail after appearing in court on the morning of Sunday 4 October. The deceased was a nurse and worked at the Costa del Sol Hospital in the same speciality as the suspect.

As confirmed by SUR, the duty judge took the decision to release the doctor at the request of the public prosecutor’s office and his defence team, and against the wishes of the private prosecutor, who had requested that he be remanded in custody without bail.

The body was discovered on the evening of Thursday 1 October. It was the doctor himself, aged 66, who rang the National Police’s 091 emergency line to report that the woman he was with had died. The pair had been staying at a hotel in Marbella since midday.

Several patrols were dispatched to the scene to verify the report. The doctor, who was waiting for them at the door, accompanied them to the room. Inside, on the bed, the officers found the nurse, who showed no signs of life. Even so, they called an ambulance in case there was anything that could be done to resuscitate her. All efforts were in vain.

The police have charged the doctor with a continuing offence of theft for taking medicines from the hospital

Medical staff confirmed the death and, given the unusual circumstances surrounding it, the coroner’s team was called in to remove the body. No injuries resulting from blows were observed, but there were signs of a violent death; in other words, one that apparently cannot be explained by natural causes. The main hypothesis is that she died from suspected drug poisoning, according to sources consulted by this newspaper.

The investigation, which is still in its early stages, suggests that the suspect may have administered some form of medication to her - initially, by mutual consent - in the hotel room where they were staying. They then apparently fell asleep, and when the doctor woke up, he found his partner dead.

Several medicines were also found in the room where the body was discovered; these are believed to have been stolen - allegedly by the doctor - from the Costa del Sol Hospital. This is a line of inquiry that the homicide unit at the National Police station in Marbella is still pursuing.

The officers read out the suspect’s rights in connection with alleged offences of homicide; offences against public health, relating to the alleged administration of the drug to his partner; and habitual theft, relating to the theft of medicines from the hospital where they worked. However, the potential charges will now have to be finalised during the preliminary investigation of the case.

The judge has taken into account that it was the doctor himself who alerted the emergency services; consequently, she has not identified any risk of the suspect absconding. Nor does she believe he is likely to destroy evidence, as she considers that the officers have already collected various samples both from the hotel room and from the suspect’s vehicle.

In view of the above, the judge has ordered his (provisional) release and has imposed, as the only precautionary measure, a ban on leaving the country and the confiscation of his passport.