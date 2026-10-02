Doctor arrested in Marbella following death of a woman he was staying with at a hotel

The National Police have arrested a doctor from Marbella following the discovery of a woman’s body in a hotel in the town, as confirmed ... by SUR. According to sources, initial suspicions suggest that the death occurred after the pair had been taking certain drugs in the room where they were staying.

The events took place on Thursday, 1 October, when the body was recovered and taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. The suspect, aged 66, works as a doctor at a hospital in Marbella, where the deceased, aged 56, also worked as a nurse.

Despite initial theories, the investigators are awaiting the results of the forensic examination to confirm or rule out this possibility. In the meantime, the officers are also trying to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the death.

Sources at the hospital where both worked, when contacted by this newspaper, simply replied that they deeply regret the death of their colleague and that the matter is in the hands of the police and the courts, which have launched an investigation. “We will cooperate in every way possible,” they stated, without providing further details.

According to a report in La Opinión de Málaga, the police are also trying to establish how they gained access to these medicines, which are believed to include morphine chloride (an opioid analgesic) and propofol (an intravenous anaesthetic), and the possibility that they were stolen from the hospital has not been ruled out.