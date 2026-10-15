Deposit of 20,000 euros, possible motive for murder of Marbella plastic surgeon

All lines of inquiry remain open in the investigation into the murder of 57-year-old plastic surgeon Alexander Aslani at his clinic in Marbella. ... One of the hypotheses is a dispute over an advance payment of 20,000 euros.

At this stage, the National Police's investigation is focusing on establishing whether the crime may have been motivated by a financial dispute arising from a refusal to refund a previous payment for a service that was not provided: a refund which the centre would not grant, as it regards the charge as a standard fee for preliminary tests.

In an attempt to confirm this line of inquiry, investigators are thoroughly analysing Cirumed Clinic's records in search of any previous complaints or disputes involving potentially dissatisfied clients.

According to sources, back in April, the victim reported threats at the workplace.

From the outset, investigators have been working on the hypothesis that this was a contract killing. The arrest of the alleged perpetrator, an 18-year-old Swedish man, took place just 24 hours after the shooting. At this stage, the investigation is focusing on trying to identify who may have ordered and financed the killing.

The crime took place a few minutes before 6pm on 7 October, while there were still several clients inside the clinic. According to sources, a man dressed in black, wearing a hood and a neck warmer, burst into the premises and made his way to the office where the victim was.

The alleged hitman shot Aslani several times, before fleeing the scene on a motorbike. According to the testimony of witnesses, prior to the shooting, the motorbike had been left parked directly in front of the clinic.

Dr Alexander Aslani had over 25 years of experience, had performed more than 15,000 surgical procedures and enjoyed a significant media presence, with nearly 200,000 followers on social media and patients from more than 40 countries.

Having trained at renowned institutions such as Highgate Hospital in London, King Edward Hospital in Durban (South Africa) and University Hospital Salzburg in Austria, he established his career in Spain by heading the plastic surgery departments at the Quirón hospitals in Malaga and Marbella between 2008 and 2018.

In 2007, he founded Cirumed Clinic. A member of organisations such as the ASPS and the ISAPS, Aslani was regarded as an international pioneer in the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) technique (a procedure he performed more than 7,000 times) and the creator of the Supercharged BBL variant.

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