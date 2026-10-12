Suspected hitman remanded in custody without bail over Marbella surgeon murder

12/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:20h.

The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the execution of 57-year-old plastic surgeon Dr Alexander Aslani has been remanded in pre- ... trial detention without bail.

The duty judge presiding over Court No. 1 of the Preliminary Investigations Section at Marbella Magistrates’ Court ordered on Saturday 10 October that the suspect be held in solitary confinement (prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza).

The decision follows the teenager's arrest by National Police officers on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting.

Targeted execution inside private consulting room

The killing occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 7 October inside Cirumed Clinic, located at the entrance to Marbella.

A hooded gunman clad in black entered the clinic and fired multiple shots at close range - striking Dr Aslani in the head and neck while he was attending to a patient - before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Emergency paramedics deployed to the facility were unable to stabilise the surgeon, certifying his death at the scene.

Judicial sources confirmed that the investigating magistrate has placed the court file under strict secrecy (secreto de sumario) as detectives work to uncover the wider network behind the shooting.

Focus centres on contract hit ordered by patient

While initial police enquiries ruled out direct links to traditional organised crime syndicates, detectives strongly suspect the murder was a contract killing (crimen por encargo) executed by a hired hitman.

Investigators are analysing past workplace threats reported by Aslani to the police in April, alongside recent complaints filed by dissatisfied patients.

Particular attention is being paid to a recent dispute involving a patient whose partner had visited the clinic in person to voice grievances and issue warnings to staff shortly before the fatal attack.