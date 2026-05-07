Costa Press Club gets a taste of Les Roches with future of hospitality under the spotlight

Erin Fisher 07/05/2026 a las 12:38h.

The future of hospitality and gastronomy took centre stage in Marbella on Tuesday as the Costa Press Club visited the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Nueva Andalucía for an evening of cuisine and conversation.

The evening’s speaker, José Luis Ximénez de Sandoval, a professor of tourism, and lecturer in market research and data analytics at Les Roches and the University of Malaga touched on the industry’s position in the current climate, highlighting the “Opportunities and Challenges facing Marbella as a world-class luxury destination urging press and public to actively advocate to maintain the authenticity of the resort.”

Following the talk, club members enjoyed a three-course meal prepared and served by the school's students, overseen by professionals. The menu featured goat’s cheese croquettes, Moorish chicken parcels, stewed pork cheeks, wild corvina with ratatouille, and an orzo risotto with wild mushrooms, topped off with a chocolate mille-feuille.

Campus Director, Mano Soler introduces the Les Roches concept. (Karl Smallman)

Shaping the next generation

Les Roches is an international higher education institution offering undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes, specialising in hospitality, tourism and luxury management. It boasts hands-on practical learning with approximately 1,000 students currently in Marbella, of 100 nationalities either actively studying on campus or on work placements at hotels, restaurants and luxury retail outlets.

The school takes pride in its global reach in the hospitality market, with hotel management schools in Switzerland, Marbella, Abu Dhabi and soon in Riyadh. It also has an international alumni network across the hospitality sector with ongoing support and community long after training.

The club received a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes at the resort. Members were welcomed by Campus Director Mano Soler and given a brief tour of the adjacent residential facilities by student ambassadors Amanda and Tatiana, including a study lounge, gym facilities and a pilates/ yoga studio.

Les Roches student ambassadors provided a tour of the facilities. (Karl Smallman)

The evening offered a timely reminder of the role institutions like Les Roches play in shaping the future of Marbella's hospitality scene and the collective responsibility to preserve what makes the destination.

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club typically hold meetings every two months at venues across the Costa del Sol. Membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media, including print, digital, photography, television, radio and social media.