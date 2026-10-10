Murdered Marbella cosmetic surgeon filed police complaint over threats prior to fatal shooting

The investigation into the murder of 57-year-old German plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Aslani - who was shot dead on Wednesday inside his Marbella clinic during ... patient consultations - has uncovered a critical new lead.

Sur can reveal that the surgeon went to the police in April to file a formal complaint after receiving direct threats related to his professional work.

The prior complaint strongly reinforces the primary working hypothesis: that the killing was a hit ordered by an unsatisfied client. Detectives from the National Police are now conducting an exhaustive audit of clinic files, tracking every medical claim or dispute lodged by dissatisfied patients against the surgeon or his medical staff.

Swedish teenager arrested 24 hours after execution

The theory of a contract killing (crimen por encargo) gained substantial weight following the swift arrest of the alleged gunman in Malaga just 24 hours after the shooting. The suspect - an 18-year-old Swedish national - was intercepted by National Police officers on Thursday.

While the arrest clarifies the physical execution on the ground, the investigation now enters its most complex phase: identifying and apprehending the mastermind who ordered and funded the hit.

Among the recent incidents under police scrutiny is a dispute involving a female patient who sent several angry messages to Cirumed expressing dissatisfaction with a treatment just hours before the murder. One week earlier, the woman’s partner had reportedly visited the clinic in person to voice grievances and issue explicit warnings to staff. Investigators are analysing whether this altercation or earlier claims triggered the assassination.

Pioneer in Brazilian Butt Lift procedures

Aslani possessed over a quarter-century of surgical experience, having performed more than 15,000 operations throughout his career and building a social media following of nearly 200,000 users. His clinic regularly drew international clients from over 40 countries.

Trained at Highgate Hospital in London, King Edward Hospital in Durban, and Paracelsus University Hospital in Austria, Dr. Aslani served as head of Plastic Surgery at Quirón Hospitals in Malaga and Marbella between 2008 and 2018. In 2007, he founded Cirumed Clinic inside the Panorama building on the A-7 motorway at the entrance to Marbella. He was globally recognized as a pioneer in the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) technique, performing over 7,000 such procedures and developing the "Supercharged BBL" variant.

The murder took place shortly before 6pm on Wednesday while patients were in the waiting room. A gunman clad in black with a hooded sweatshirt and neck gaiter entered the clinic, fired multiple shots at close range - delivering a final shot to the jugular - and fled on a motorcycle. Emergency 061 medical staff certified the surgeon's death at the scene, with the coroner authorising the removal of the body after 9pm.