A collision between two lorries in Marbella causes eight kilometres of traffic jams on the A-7
The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm and one lane remains closed
An accident between two lorries is causing major traffic jams this Monday afternoon on the A-7, near Marbella, in the direction of Malaga.
According ... to the DGT traffic management centre, two lorries have collided at kilometre point 1,034 (near the residential area of Elviria) and the right lane of the dual carriageway remains closed while awaiting the removal of the large vehicles. It is not known at this stage if there are any serious injuries.
The closure of the right lane is causing major traffic jams on a road with a high volume of traffic. At 5pm, the slow traffic is affecting some eight kilometres, from 1,034 to 1,042.