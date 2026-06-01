A collision between two lorries in Marbella causes eight kilometres of traffic jams on the A-7

Image of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Enrique Miranda Málaga 01/06/2026 a las 17:13h.

An accident between two lorries is causing major traffic jams this Monday afternoon on the A-7, near Marbella, in the direction of Malaga.

According ... to the DGT traffic management centre, two lorries have collided at kilometre point 1,034 (near the residential area of Elviria) and the right lane of the dual carriageway remains closed while awaiting the removal of the large vehicles. It is not known at this stage if there are any serious injuries.