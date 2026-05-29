Charity brings together top chefs in Marbella

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa during the presentation he held in Marbella last year.

Marina Martínez 29/05/2026 a las 12:55h.

Charity event Culinary Icons is returning to Marbella's Puente Romano hotel for the second year in a row.

Last year, the event sold out completely and brought together more than 200 people, drawn both by a charitable cause and by the opportunity to watch three of the most prominent chefs in Marbella cook: Nobu with his eponymous Japanese restaurant with Peruvian influences, Izu Ani with the Greek restaurant GAIA and Dani García with Leña, his meat brand.

Two more big names are joining this year: Yiannis Kioroglou, head chef of La Petite Maison on the French Riviera, and Albert Adrià, whose Barcelona restaurant Enigma is part of the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Immersive 'showcooking'

The event starts at 12pm on 2 June. La Plaza is once again the venue for this unique 'showcooking'.

Unique? Essentially because of its immersive nature: while each chef prepares and presents one of their most iconic dishes in front of the audience, their restaurant teams simultaneously prepare and serve it to all attendees.

All for a charitable cause, as the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Spanish Red Cross. Tickets for the event, sponsored by Sierra Blanca Estates, are 250 euros per person (including drinks). Bookings are available on the event's website.

Culinary Icons will welcome guests with a signature cocktail created by Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale, co-founders of the renowned Barcelona cocktail bar.

Named Best Bar in the World in 2023, consistently ranked among the top three globally since 2022 and Best Bar in Europe for three consecutive years, SIPS will be based at Puente Romano for three months.

For Daniel Shamoon, owner of Puente Romano Marbella, "the success of last year's inaugural event proved that Culinary Icons has become a landmark event on the international gastronomic calendar".

"Welcoming Albert Adrià alongside chefs Nobu, Izu Ani, Dani García and Yiannis Kioroglou, who are donating their time and talent in support of the Spanish Red Cross, is a source of pride for the resort and everyone involved," he said.

Tuna was the star attraction last year. Nobu Matsuhisa, a pioneer of his own style of Japanese cuisine with Peruvian influences, was the first to prepare a dish for the audience. His brand has become one of the most recognised restaurants in the world, with 50 establishments across five continents.

After him came Izu Ani, a British-Nigerian chef who captivated La Plaza with his charisma. A pioneer of Dubai's modern gastronomic scene, his GAIA restaurants have earned him international prestige and fame.

Like Dani García from Marbella, he now has some 20 restaurants in Spain and abroad, with globally recognised brands such as Leña, Lobito de Mar and Smoked Room, which holds two Michelin stars in Madrid and one in Dubai.

Joining this year, Albert Adrià will be in charge of serving the dessert.