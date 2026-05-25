British Chamber of Commerce examines the current situation of the real estate market on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English 25/05/2026 a las 12:40h.

The British Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable discussion last week to examine the current situation of the real estate market on the Costa del Sol.

Members and guests of the BCC were welcomed at the Higuerón Marbella Golf and Country Club for the event held in collaboration with Dils Lucas Fox.

Taking part in the discussion were Christopher Clover of Panorama Properties, Miguel Ángel Blanco of Spence Clark, Paloma Pérez of Dils Lucas Fox and Jon Sutton of De Cotta Law. The debate was moderated by Alfredo Bloy-Dawson.

The speakers concluded that the Costa del Sol real estate market is still in high demand, attracting international investors. The only cloud on the horizon, they said, is the problem with communications and they called for all levels of authority to make a concerted efforted to improve roads and open the toll road when required.

The event was followed by a networking cocktail for members and guests.