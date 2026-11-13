Marbella road rage incident ends with one driver arrested and the other stabbed

A confrontation between two drivers on the A-397 road, the road linking Ronda with the Costa del Sol, on the final stretch leading into ... San Pedro Alcántara on 12 October ended with one of them sustaining serious injuries and the other in the police station.

The incident unfolded near the Los Aguilares housing development, at around 10am. The emergency service received a report concerning a car chase and gunshots.

The operators deployed a rapid response in the area, dispatching the police and the emergency medical services. However, once at the scene and after carrying out initial on-site inspections, the police found no evidence or traces to confirm that a shooting had taken place or that firearms had been used.

Investigations at the scene of the incident made it possible to piece together what had actually happened.

Both men were driving their own vehicles when they got into an argument on the road. At one point, they stopped and got out of their cars.

An argument ensued and it quickly turned physical. One of them allegedly brandished a knife and inflicted serious injuries on the other man, 39.

The police proceeded to arrest the 41-year-old suspect.

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