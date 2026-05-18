The 'branded residences' market on the Costa del Sol exceeds 2.5 billion euros

Data released from the first specialist report on the real estate market of “branded residences” (luxury homes with additional facilities) on the Malaga coast revealed ... 23 developments comprising a total of 1,559 residential units with an estimated market value of €2.467 billion.

Of those 1,559 homes, more than half (52.17 per cent) are currently being marketed, a process that has been completed for only 8.70 per cent, whilst 34.78 per cent have reached the planning permission stage and 4.35 per cent are at other stages.

These figures come fromBranded Residences Monitor, a research centre established in Madrid in June 2025 to shed light on and promote the development of ‘branded residences’.

The study carried out on the Costa del Sol puts the number of ‘branded residences’ to be handed over this year at 482 and those due in 2027 at 101.

By 2028, the figure is expected to rise to 628, and 87 are scheduled for completion in 2029. Of the 23 projects under development, 261 units do not yet have an estimated completion date.

The study maintains that the segment is in “a clear phase of expansion, still far from reaching a stage of consolidated maturity”

For Branded Residences Monitor, in Andalusia this market “can no longer be understood as a one-off or aspirational phenomenon”. Or to put it more plainly: “We are looking at a property segment with its own identity, significant economic scale and a growing capacity to attract investment, international brands and high-purchasing-power demand,” they explained.

The report also outlines the typical features of branded residences on the Costa del Sol. Currently, the predominant product is a residential apartment located in a holiday destination, with an average floor area of 247 square metres and a market value of around €2.9 million per unit.

The study distinguishes between two types of these properties: purely residential ones, which account for 56.52 per cent of the market in this segment on the Costa del Sol, and tourist-oriented ones, which make up the remaining 31.8 per cent.

The observatory maintains that the segment’s growth is driven by ‘a structural transformation of the international premium residential market, where buyers are increasingly seeking experiences linked to lifestyle, hospitality, personalised services, professional management and brand backing’.

For example, some of Costa del Sol’s anticipated projects are linked to luxury brands from sectors as varied as interior design (Fendi Casa and Minotti), fashion (Dolce & Gabbana and Karl Lagerfeld) and the automotive industry (Lamborghini and Bentley).

“There is a structural transformation taking place in the international premium residential market, and the Costa del Sol is one of the main European hubs”

The study explained that, based on these figures, ‘the Costa del Sol is establishing itself as one of the main European hubs for the development of “branded residences”’, a trend which, it asserts, is driven by factors such as the destination’s ‘international appeal’, foreign residential demand, the ‘strength’ of the luxury segment, the growth of premium tourism; and “the growing interest” of hotel operators and global brands in “integrating hybrid models combining hospitality and residential living”.

The list keeps growing

The latest initiative announced in this segment is Armani Residences Marbella, a project by the Italian luxury brand, the first in Spain and right in the heart of Marbella’s Golden Mile, launched in partnership with Palya Invest, a company led by businessman Abel Matutes and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and the developer Sierra Blanca Estates. It will comprise 33 units, with construction set to begin in June and completion scheduled for 2028.

Two of the most ambitious projects currently have no start date for construction. There is the project by the Indian investment fund Platinum Estates in the Las Dunas area, in the Las Chapas district of Marbella, adjacent to Sierra Blanca Estates, comprising 180 ‘branded residences’, which will be served by the luxury hotel (with 150 rooms) that will complete the complex

As well as the Higuerón Marbella Golf Resort, with 120 residences, which will also be served by the on-site hotel (with 120 rooms), which will be none other than the first Waldorf Astoria in Spain for the luxury Hilton hotel chain.