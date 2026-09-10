Body found in advanced state of decomposition near Marbella shopping centre
Police have opened an investigation after workers alerted officers to the remains close to Guadalmina, with a post-mortem examination due to establish the deceased person's identity and cause of death
A body in an advanced state of decomposition has been found this week in Marbella, just a few metres from the Guadalmina shopping centre.
Sources ... close to the case have confirmed to this newspaper that the leading theory is that the deceased was a person living on the streets, although the investigation is still at a very early stage.
The body was discovered by workers who were carrying out work in the area and immediately alerted police.
National Police officers attended the scene and activated the judicial commission, comprising the duty judge, the court clerk and a forensic doctor, to carry out the formal removal of the body.
The remains were subsequently taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the deceased person's identity and determine the cause of death.