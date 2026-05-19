Marbella's preteen ska band that took Spanish TV's The Voice Kids by storm

It only took a couple of chords from them stepping on stage for the coaches' expressions to show their surprise at what they were hearing. ... Behind the chairs belonging to The Voice Kids coaches of Edurne, Ana Mena, Antonio Orozco and Luis Fonsi came exclamations like "Wow!", "What is this?" and "Omg!".

The outcome seemed pretty obvious: a resounding success. The talent of Skabum - a children's ska band from Marbella - completely wowed the coaches of this music talent show last Saturday, securing them a place in the new season of this iconic programme screening on the Antena 3 TV channel across Spain every Saturday night.

The group, made up of six children ranging in ages from eight to 12, chose for the blind audition stage a daring mashup of the songs Sweet Dreams and Seven Nation Army. They performed them with live music and vocals dressed in very original orange and black plaid outfits.

The coaches soon realised it was a band, a rare thing on this show, and their reaction was immediate. Luis Fonsi was the first to turn around, followed closely by Antonio Orozco.

As soon as they turned, the singers-cum-coaches encouraged their colleagues to do the same, impressed by the band's stage presence. Eventually, Ana Mena and Edurne also pressed their buttons, meaning a full house for this ska band from the Costa del Sol.

The group surprised everyone on the talent show with a daring mashup of the songs Sweet Dreams and Seven Nation Army.

Delighted with the judges' reception, these youngsters from Malaga province - music students at the Rock Factory school - admitted they chose the genre to stand out "and be original".

After all four coaches tried to win them over to their teams with numerous compliments on their musical talents, Skabum ended up joining Team Edurne. The Voice Kids ('La Voz Kids') team praised their performance for being "different, full of energy and personality".

"We are very proud of Skabum. We are embarking on another television adventure with our students, which we're going to enjoy immensely", said Rafa Reyes, teacher and director of Rock Factory, a centre with branches in Malaga city and San Pedro Alcántara. His school has established itself in recent years as a breeding ground that has propelled many musicians to TV appearances.