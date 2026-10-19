Marbella investigates attempted kidnapping at gunpoint of 25-year-old man

The National Police in Marbella have launched an investigation into the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 25-year-old man that happened on Wednesday. According ... to the victim's account, the suspects were armed and they pointed a gun at him and tried to break into his car, though without success.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on 14 October. The emergency coordination centre received a call from a man who said that several people had attempted to abduct him on Avenida de las Adelfas, in the residential area of Alto de Los Monteros.

After gathering initial details, the emergency services mobilised the National Police. The victim did not require medical assistance.

According to his account, four individuals travelling in a vehicle, their faces concealed so as not to be identified, were allegedly involved in the attack. Three of them got out of the car armed with a gun and iron bars.

The suspects allegedly tried to open the victim's car door while pointing the firearm at him. The young man reacted quickly and drove off until he managed to escape and reach safety.

The investigation remains open.

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