Aldi is setting up shop at the iconic Marbell Center to open its 35th store in the province

Aldi has opened its third store in the province in less than two months, following the openings in Las Lagunas de Mijas and Fuengirola. The ... store, which opened on Wednesday, is located at the iconic Marbell Center, one of Marbella’s most recognisable shopping centres during the 1980s, which partially reopened last November after being closed for more than three decades. The store brings the German-based company’s total number of shops in the province of Malaga to 35.

The new store, the company’s fourth in the province’s second-largest municipality, will have a sales area of over 1,100 square metres. “With this opening, Aldi is offering the residents of Marbella a shopping option based on quality and low prices, thereby strengthening the company’s presence in the province," the company said, noting that it already employs more than 500 people from Malaga.

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 10pm, although it will also be open on Sundays during the summer season at the same times. The store follows the company’s discount model, offering "a quality range at the best price", with nine out of ten products being own-brand and eight out of ten sourced from within Spain. To ensure high-quality, locally sourced produce, Aldi works with over 400 suppliers across Spain, 80 of whom are based in Andalucía.

Following the opening, the company has announced special offers and exclusive discounts on its usual range of products, from fruit and vegetables to meat and fish, as well as household goods, cosmetics and clothing. In addition to the welcome promotions at the new shop on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, the company will be updating its offers every fortnight for three months.

The revival of a symbol

The Marbell Center partially reopened on 22 November with the opening of Venus Homes, followed just over a month later by a McDonald’s restaurant. This all came about following a regeneration project spearheaded by businessman José Luis López, known as ‘El Turronero’. He carried out an ambitious refurbishment plan to completely transform the old premises into a modern, accessible shopping centre tailored to the current needs of residents and visitors.

The Marbell Center’s 20,000 square metres of floor space, spread over four floors, has been gradually transformed through the addition of new entrances, refurbished façades, open-plan spaces, large-scale retailers, logistics areas, leisure facilities, restaurants and local services.

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