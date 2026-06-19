UK alcohol-free advocate brings ‘empowering message' to the Costa del Sol

The Sober Socials group at their last meeting in Mijas last month.

Tony Bryant 19/06/2026 a las 12:04h.

The Costa del Sol’s Sober Socials group is hosting ‘Boss Your Summer Without the Booze’ on Tuesday 7 July, a breakfast meeting featuring special guest Janey Lee Grace, one of the UK's leading voices in the alcohol-free movement.

Taking place at 10am at Urban Chai, San Pedro Alcántara, the event offers an opportunity for people who are sober, sober-curious, cutting back or simply seeking a healthier lifestyle to come together for “an uplifting and practical conversation about navigating summer social occasions without alcohol”.

Lee Grace is a BBC broadcaster, author, TEDx speaker and founder of The Sober Club, a global community supporting people who want to rethink their relationship with alcohol. Known for her warm approach and inspiring message, the broadcaster will share her holistic perspective on sobriety, wellbeing and creating a life that feels vibrant and fulfilling without relying on alcohol.

Janey Lee Grace. (SUR)

Reservations for the event, which costs 20 euros, can be made on hello@sobersocials.es

Founded by Emma Thorne Lees and Louise Hazleden, Sober Socials is a community group bringing together people who want to socialise, connect and enjoy life without alcohol.

"We have created a community where people can enjoy great conversations, meaningful connections and memorable experiences without alcohol being at the centre of everything. Having Janey join us for this event feels incredibly special. Her message is empowering, practical and inspiring, particularly at a time of year when many people feel pressured to drink,” Hazleden said.