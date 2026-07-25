Warning not to swim at two beaches in Marbella remains in place throughout the weekend

The recommendation not to enter the water in specific areas of the Marbella beaches of Los Monteros and El Cable-Río Real will remain in ... force throughout the weekend. Official sources at Marbella town hall have confirmed to SUR that they are awaiting the results of a new water quality analysis, which are expected this coming Monday.

Until then, two of the municipality’s most popular beaches have been added to the list of areas in the province subject to preventative restrictions due to health risks, although the local council emphasises that the beaches remain open for sunbathing or enjoying the beach bars, with the warning applying exclusively to swimming.

This precautionary measure follows the latest tests carried out by the regional government, which detected abnormal levels of the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The town hall is awaiting the results of a new water quality test

The samples collected during the week showed values of between 520 and 540 Colony-Forming Units (CFU), slightly exceeding the legal limit of 500 CFU. Although this is a moderate excess and very close to the permitted threshold, the regulations require a health warning to be issued to protect bathers until the situation returns to normal.

As for the origin of this bacterial growth, the causes are still being investigated. However, as this is a slight increase, the main hypothesis being considered is the impact of the massive influx of visitors at locations where the shape of the beach and weather conditions reduce natural water renewal, a phenomenon similar to that recently experienced on other stretches of the Costa del Sol.