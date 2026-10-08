18-year-old Swedish national arrested over fatal shooting of Marbella plastic surgeon

An 18-year-old Swedish national has been arrested by the National Police in connection with the fatal shooting of 57-year-old German plastic ... surgeon Dr Alexander Aslani at his Marbella clinic.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after 6pm on Thursday following an intensive police operation launched across the Western Costa del Sol, the Malaga Provincial Police Headquarters confirmed.

The gunman had previously fled the crime scene on a high-powered motorcycle following the execution-style attack on Wednesday evening.

Enmity with patient emerges as primary line of inquiry

While homicide detectives maintain an open investigation, police sources confirmed that a primary line of inquiry centres on a dispute involving a dissatisfied patient.

Just hours prior to the fatal shooting, a female client of Cirumed Clinic sent several messages expressing anger over the cosmetic outcome of a procedure. In the communications, she demanded an immediate refund and issued explicit threats.

According to sources close to the case, the incident was not an isolated occurrence. The patient had previously expressed grievance over her aesthetic results, and her partner had reportedly made verbal threats inside the clinic premises.

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspect to determine whether he acted as a hired hitman operating on behalf of a third party.

World-renowned surgeon and pioneer in body sculpting

Aslani was a leading figure in aesthetic surgery on the Costa del Sol. Over a career spanning more than 25 years, he completed over 15,000 surgical procedures, amassed over 200,000 Instagram followers, and built an international reputation that drew patients from more than 40 countries to Marbella.

He received his training at prestigious international medical centers, including Highgate Hospital in London, King Edward Hospital in Durban, and Paracelsus Private Medical University in Austria. Between 2008 and 2018, he headed the plastic surgery departments at both the Quirón Hospital in Malaga and Quirón Hospital in Marbella.

In 2007, he established Cirumed Clinic in the Panorama residential development, designing it as a premier facility featuring two operating theatres and eight private suites. He was internationally recognised for developing a hybrid gluteal reshaping technique combining autologous fat transfer with silicone implants, and contributed to international safety committees on gluteal fat grafting.

Aslani’s wife manages Samira Beauty, an aesthetic centre adjacent to the clinic. The couple had two daughters, one of whom is a minor.