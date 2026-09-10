Marbella brings planning into line with new regional regulations as development plan reaches final approval

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the Regional Minister for Housing, Youth and Spatial Planning, Rocío Díaz.

José Carlos García Marbella 10/09/2026 a las 14:10h.

Marbella town council has set a date for the extraordinary plenary session at which, as reported by SUR, it will give final approval this month to the General Municipal Development Plan (PGOM).

... The new framework will supersede the town's current urban planning scheme, which dates back to 1986. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced the decision following a working meeting with regional housing minister Rocío Díaz, describing the document as a priority for her legislative term that provides vital legal certainty for future investments.