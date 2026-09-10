Planning
Marbella brings planning into line with new regional regulations as development plan reaches final approval
Town council sets extraordinary plenary session for 18 September to adopt PGOM under Andalusian LISTA law, expanding urban land to 53 million square metres
Marbella town council has set a date for the extraordinary plenary session at which, as reported by SUR, it will give final approval this month to the General Municipal Development Plan (PGOM).
... The new framework will supersede the town's current urban planning scheme, which dates back to 1986. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced the decision following a working meeting with regional housing minister Rocío Díaz, describing the document as a priority for her legislative term that provides vital legal certainty for future investments.
The approved plan expands Marbella's designated urban land from 40 million to 53 million square metres. This 13-million-square-metre increase aims to unlock key strategic infrastructure, expand public green spaces and facilitate new housing projects to ease rental pressure for local workers and young people.
Muñoz noted that the PGOM follows extensive public consultations and required more than 60 sector-specific reports. Regional minister Rocío Díaz praised the coordination between technical teams, confirming that the new plan serves as a benchmark model for local councils across Andalucía seeking to streamline urban development.
The approved PGOM will allow long-delayed municipal initiatives to proceed, including construction of the new City of Justice legal complex and major road network upgrades.