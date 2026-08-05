Starlite foundation charity gala to raise funds for Venezuelan earthquake appeal

This year's Starlite Occident Gala is taking place on Sunday 9 August at the Nagüeles Quarry. Regarded as one of the major charity ... events of the European summer, the event, which is now in its 17th year, will bring together leading business leaders, public figures and national and international artists, all committed to a single goal: to raise funds for educational, healthcare and social projects supported by the Starlite Foundation.

The evening, which will be hosted by the Argentinian model and businesswoman Valeria Mazza and the singer and television presenter Bertín Osborne. It will combine the presentation of the Starlite Foundation’s charity awards with a charity auction and musical performances.

Performers will include Bertín Osborne himself, Juan Manuel Restrepo (star of the musical telenovela La Reina del Flow), Los Alpresa, Juan Peña and other surprise performers that will turn the evening into a unique celebration of music and charity. As a grand finale, the gala will culminate with one of its most cherished traditions: the midnight celebration of Antonio Banderas’s birthday, as he turns 66 surrounded by the Starlite family.

Argentinian actress, model and singer Luisana Lopilato will be joined by her husband, Michael Bublé, to collect one of the Solidarity Awards

During the Gala, the charity awards will be presented, recognising individuals whose careers go beyond professional success to become a source of inspiration for society, honouring those who use their influence, fame and leadership to serve the common good. This year, the awards will go to the Argentinian actress, model and singer Luisana Lopilato, who will be accompanied by her husband, Michael Bublé, “for turning success into an opportunity to help others”.

The singer Estrella Morente is to be recognised “for making flamenco an expression of identity, tradition and universal culture”; and the Venezuelan actress, model, television presenter and entrepreneur Eglantina Zingg “for turning football into a tool for equality, leadership and empowerment for thousands of girls”.

The list of winners of the charity awards s is rounded off by Plácido Domingo “for making music a legacy in the service of excellence, culture and future generations” and Jorge Neri “for his thoughtful leadership that transforms scarcity into opportunities for shared abundance”.

All proceeds from the gala will go towards educational, healthcare and social projects run by the Starlite foundation in partnership with organisations such as the Lágrimas y Favores foundation, Niños en Alegría and other initiatives that embody the essence of its commitment: to create opportunities where they are most needed.

All proceeds will go towards the Starlite foundation’s educational, health and social projects, and this year there will be a special initiative to support the reconstruction of Venezuela

This year will also feature a special initiative in partnership with CAF – the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – and the president of Venezuela Sin Límites, Mireya Cisneros, to support the fund for the recovery and reconstruction of Venezuela, which is designed to channel international aid following the recent devastating earthquakes, in accordance with principles of transparency and a long-term vision.

The 17th Starlite Occident Gala will be inspired by the spirit of peace and love, “a tribute to peace, charity and harmony at a time when the world needs spaces for coming together and hope more than ever”, according to the organisers.

For this reason, the setting and the dress code “will evoke the movement that turned love, freedom and respect into a universal symbol, reflecting the essence of a gala which, for the past seventeen years, has demonstrated that culture, music and charity can become real drivers of social transformation”.

Read more news about this year's Starlite festival in Marbella.