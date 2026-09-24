Almost 50 classic cars from across Spain to go on display at Marbella Classic Car Show

The fourteenth Ciudad de Marbella Classic Car Show will bring together 45 historic cars from different parts of Spain this weekend, with a programme of ... events taking place in San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús.

Javier García, deputy mayor for San Pedro Alcántara, presented the event alongside Historic Vehicles Club president José Luis Redondo and association member Pepe Romero. García described it as "a must-see event in September that's become a real local classic".

He added that the event "is important because of the profile it gives both these motoring gems and San Pedro Alcántara and the municipality as a whole". García also praised the organisers for their work "to preserve the tradition and history of the motor industry" through vehicles representing different periods and iconic models.

Redondo, meanwhile, thanked the council for its support and said the programme would begin on Friday 25 September with a drive from Marbella to El Chorro, where participants will stop for lunch before returning in the afternoon and taking a short tour of San Pedro Alcántara.

"The highlight will be on Saturday," the club president said. The vehicles will drive through the main streets of San Pedro Alcántara and be displayed on Calle Marqués del Duero from about 10am to noon, where the traditional car presentation will also take place.

The convoy will then continue through San Pedro Alcántara and Nueva Andalucía before heading to Puerto Banús and on to Marbella. The cars will be on display along the seafront promenade from 1pm to 5pm.

Redondo said 45 vehicles had registered for this year's event, coming from the municipality itself as well as Pontevedra, Madrid, Murcia, Almeria, Jaén, Granada, Cordoba and Seville.

Cars spanning almost a century

The exhibition will feature a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz models from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, including the Ponton, Adenauer, Pagoda, 190 SL and 450 SLC.

Other notable vehicles include a 1950s Rolls-Royce, a 1960s Lincoln Continental, several Ford models manufactured in 1926, 1927 and 1929, and a 1930 DeSoto.

Redondo said the cars "are works of art whose main value lies precisely in keeping their original configuration and features".

He also highlighted the economic and tourism impact of an event that is "established in the September calendar and serves as a prelude to the patron saint festivities in San Pedro Alcántara".

The organisers have booked 33 hotel rooms for three days, while between 25 and 30 participants return each year and a further 15 to 20 join each edition. According to Redondo, this helps promote Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara as destinations.

The organisers have also unveiled this year's poster, which is dedicated to women and inspired by artist Sonia Delaunay, who pioneered the use of her multicoloured designs in the world of motoring during the 1920s.

The artwork was created by Gonzalo Garán of Superfluido, who has designed the exhibition's visual identity for several years.