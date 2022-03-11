The coast’s fishing fleet on the verge of staying in port due to rising fuel costs The price of diesel has increased 109 per cent in recent weeks and some boat owners say it is no longer cost-effective to go out to fish. The trawlers are most affected, because they are big ships and currently use between 800 and 1,000 euros worth of fuel a day

The Malaga fishing fleet may be forced to stay in port because of the huge and seemingly unstoppable increase in the price of fuel, which has multiplied since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The owners of the fishing boats say the situation is becoming inviable.

Since mid-January, the price of the diesel used by these boats has gone up by 109 per cent, from 0.55 to 1.15 euros per litre. During the pandemic, they were only paying 0.20.

The Andalusian Federation of Fishing Associations (FAAPE), says fuel is now their biggest expense. Before mid-January it accounted for 40 per cent of costs but now represents 70 per cent, on average. The trawlers are most affected, because they are big ships and currently use between 800 and 1,000 euros worth of fuel a day, whereas it used to be about 400.

The president of the federation, José María Gallart, says some boats have already stopped going out to catch fish and others will only continue to do so while there is still fuel in their tank. “People are very discouraged; we can’t go on like this,” he says.

The problem has been exacerbated by two other factors: the number of days on which the boats can go out to fish has gradually been reduced under EU regulations, and the price they receive for their catch has gone down. They can only go out 170 days a year now, whereas three years ago they could fish for 240 days. The federation says they need to work 190 days a year to be profitable.

The worst thing is the uncertainty, because nobody knows how expensive fuel will become. “It is costing them 1,000 euros to fill the tank now, but they only earn 800 euros for their catch,” says Manuel Haro, the president of the Fishing Association in Marbella.

So far there has been no definite decision to stay in port, but it is under discussion. However, Pedro Benzal, of the Estepona Fishing Association, isn't sure it would help. “It’s a worldwide problem and we are all in the same situation, but we just don’t know how long it will last. We don't know what to do,” he says.