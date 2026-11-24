Malaga's economy is exceeding its growth forecasts for this year. In its latest report, the AEA (Analistas Económicos de Andalucía) has revised the GDP ... growth forecast for 2026 upwards by almost 1%: from the 2.4% it predicted just a quarter ago to 3.4%.

This sets the province firmly apart from the rest of Andalucía, as no other province will reach 3% growth this year and the regional average will stand at 2.9%, 5% lower. In the ranking, behind Malaga will be, in this order, Cadiz (2.9%), Almeria and Seville (2.8%), Granada (2.7%), Huelva (2.5%), Jaén (2.3%) and Cordoba (2.2%).

AEA's head of research, Felisa Becerra, said that forecasts have improved not only in Malaga, but also at both national and international levels. "Global economic growth is showing significant resilience in the face of the geopolitical tensions that had led to a downward revision of growth forecasts for this year," she said. Oil reserves, increased production outside the Gulf states and lower demand, as well as government support measures, have helped to cushion the impact on the economy.

At the regional level in Andalucía, the forecast has been revised upwards by 0.9%: from the 2% in the previous report to 2.9% in this one.

If the AEA's new forecasts prove accurate, economic growth in Malaga this year will ultimately not differ significantly from the 3.7% recorded last year. Unicaja's research branch has reached this conclusion following a second quarter in which Malaga's GDP accelerated to 3.8% year-on-year, 0.7% higher than the figure for Andalucía as a whole.

"According to our estimates, the province of Malaga remains one of the most dynamic in Andalucía as a whole and could end 2026 with growth of over 3%, the highest in the region," Felisa Becerra said, highlighting employment, domestic demand, exports and tourism as the main drivers behind the economic upturn.

"Social Security enrolment is growing in Malaga at an even faster rate than in 2025, up by almost 4% up to September. Exports are also growing at a rate higher than the regional average and demand for tourist accommodation has also rebounded so far in 2026, with domestic demand, which had been less buoyant in previous years, now recovering," Becerra explained.

More jobs and more businesses

According to estimates by Analistas Económicos de Andalucía, in the second quarter the provinces that are thought to have recorded growth above the regional average (3.1%) are Malaga (3.8% year-on-year) and Cadiz (3.3%). Almeria is thought to have recorded growth similar to the average, while in Granada, Huelva and Seville, growth rates are estimated to be around 3%.

The labour market is one of the pillars underpinning this remarkable growth in Malaga. Between January and September, Social Security enrolment rose by 3.8% year-on-year, reaching 764,900 contributors, well above the regional average (2.6%) and the national average (2.7%). This has been driven primarily by foreign workers, who now account for 18.9% of the provincial total following the extraordinary immigration regularisation process.

The business sector is also growing: the province now has 60,382 companies registered with Social Security (+2.4%) and accounts for more than a third of the commercial companies set up in the region up to July (4,895), with one of the lowest dissolution rates (19.3%).

Exports and tourism

The external trade and tourism sectors are also bolstering Malaga's performance. In the first half of the year, exports of goods in the province grew by 9.6% year-on-year, almost doubling the regional rate (5.1%) and almost five times the national rate (2%). "Exports are also recording growth above the regional average, with particular growth in the value of sales of minerals, perfumery products and fuels, which have managed to offset the weaker performance in value terms of agri-food products, which have been affected by falling prices," Becerra said.

In the tourism sector, between January and August, 15.85 million hotel overnight stays were recorded in the province, more than 38% of the Andalusian total, representing a rise of 2.8% and the highest regional occupancy rate (64.7%). Stays by Spanish visitors rose by 2.5% and those by foreign visitors by 2.9%, while overnight stays in holiday flats grew by more than 20% and the airport handled over 13.2 million passengers up to June (+6.7%).

The contrast comes from the housing market: property sales in Malaga fell by 6% between January and July (20,483 sales, a quarter of the total for Andalucía), weighed down by the second-hand housing market, but prices continued to rise and the appraised value of the private housing market rose by 13.8% in the second quarter to 3,083.5 euros per square metre, marking a cumulative increase of 68% since the end of 2019, the highest in the whole of Spain.

Forecasts for 2027

As for 2027, Andalucía's GDP growth rate could stand at 2.1% (2% for Spain as a whole). The AEA estimates that growth in demand, like investment, will tend to moderate against a backdrop of higher inflation and interest rates. Geopolitical and trade tensions remain the main risk factor. As for employment, it is set to grow by 2.2% and the unemployment rate is expected to stand at 13.9%. There are no provincial forecasts at present.

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