Malaga weather: new Atlantic storm brings rain back to the province

Rossel Aparicio Malaga 08/05/2026 a las 15:58h.

Rain is on the way. A new Atlantic storm is set to take centre stage in the coming hours in Malaga province, Andalucía and parts of the rest of Spain.

The Aemet state meteorological agency forecasts showers and thunderstorms due to the influence of a stationary low-pressure system west of Portugal and the formation of another low-pressure system in the Mediterranean area.

The forecast for Saturday warns of widespread rainfall across the country, "mainly in the form of showers, locally accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail, moving from south to north".

According to Aemet, these showers are likely to be heavy in areas of the Cantabrian coast, the upper Ebro Valley, the northern plateau, western Andalucía and the Central System mountain range.

In Malaga province, Aemet forecasts another weekend of unstable conditions. Saturday will dawn with very cloudy skies and widespread moderate rainfall, with the possibility of locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms. However, as the afternoon progresses, the skies will clear along the coast and some sun might even appear in the interior of the province.

Minimum temperatures will slightly rise or remain unchanged, while maximum values are forecast to fall, more noticeably in the interior parts of Malaga. Finally, there will be light-to-moderate winds.

Aemet forecasts unsettled weather on Sunday. The forecast highlights light to moderate rainfall along the Atlantic coast, which will impact the entire province of Malaga.