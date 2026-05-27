Malaga traffic: two road accidents disrupt rush-hour flows on A-357 and M-20 roads

Traffic jams on the A-357 in Malaga on Wednesday.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga 27/05/2026 a las 11:16h.

Two traffic accidents disrupted traffic on the A-357 and the MA-20 roads in Malaga on Wednesday morning.

The accidents happened just a few minutes from each other. The first happened at about 8.35am on the A-357, in the direction of Campillos. It led to a three-kilometre traffic jam.

The second accident occurred at around 8.43am on the MA-20, near Guadalmar, where the traffic jam also stretched for up to three kilometres towards Malaga city.

The traffic authorities temporarily closed the left lane following the accident until they removed the vehicles.

Despite these disruptions, traffic flow had returned to normal by 10am.