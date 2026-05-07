Malaga traffic: bus breakdown on A-7 motorway has been disrupting traffic since Wednesday

Photo of the bus on the A-7 motorway that has been out of service since Wednesday.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga 07/05/2026 a las 11:33h.

A bus that broke down on Wednesday afternoon on the A-7 motorway near the El Higuerón area is still causing traffic jams this morning.

According to the traffic management centre, the vehicle is blocking the right lane at kilometre 1010. It caused a traffic jam of up to nine kilometers in the direction of Marbella during rush hours.

According to traffic reports, the bus has been stuck on the A-7 motorway since 6pm on Wednesday, waiting for a tow truck to remove it.

Meanwhile, a rear-end collision between two vehicles during rush hour also caused traffic disruptions on the A-7 near Malaga's Ciudad Jardín district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the accident occurred inside the San José tunnel on the A-7, at kilometre 982, at around 7.45am.

The vehicles involved were blocking the left lane, causing a traffic jam of about four kilometres in the direction of Malaga. Normal traffic flow in the area did not resume before 9am.

The Guardia Civil and road maintenance crews attended the scene of the incident. There are no injuries, as the emergency services have confirmed.