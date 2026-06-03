Malaga survives first night with temperatures exceeding 25C

At 10pm on Tuesday, 2 June, thermometers still read 31.2C in some parts of Malaga province.

Almudena Nogués 03/06/2026 a las 11:23h.

Malaga province residents and visitors woke up on Wednesday to hear everyone repeat the same phrase: "It was so hot last night!"

It was not an exaggeration. The maximum temperature didn't drop below 25C throughout the night. This phenomenon is known as a 'torrid' night. For many, falling asleep on 2 June was a challenge.

"At 7am, the station at my house was still registering 25.8C. The sky remains completely clear and the terral wind blows with moderate gusts," meteorologist José Luis Escudero said on Wednesday morning.

The good news, he said, is that the forecast indicates temperatures are "very likely" to drop in the coming hours, "when the easterly wind picks up strongly in some areas of the Malaga coast". "The land breeze will give us a break today," Escudero said.

The Aemet state meteorological agency agrees. "On Wednesday, there will be an easterly wind in the Alboran Sea, so maximum temperatures will decrease significantly along the Mediterranean coast," Aemet's forecast says.

The downside? The respite won't last long. "Westerly winds will return tomorrow and easterly winds on Friday, with fluctuating temperatures," the state agency warns.