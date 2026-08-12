Malaga province steps up security ahead of the eclipse, with nearly 200 police officers stationed at viewpoints and on beaches

Malaga is leaving nothing to chance on this historic day, marked by the solar eclipse. The National Police have drawn up a comprehensive security operation ... that sees 184 officers deployed across the province to ensure public order and prevent incidents in areas where large crowds are expected.

The deployment is part of a nationally coordinated plan that is mobilising some 9,400 officers across the country. In the case of the province of Malaga, the police have devised an operational plan tailored to the characteristics of the area, reinforcing the presence of uniformed public safety officers in key sighting areas and on the access routes to them.

The security forces will focus their efforts on the higher ground, the busiest viewpoints and the coastal strip. In the city, the focus will be on Gibralfaro Castle, one of the city’s finest vantage points. Across the province, the operation will extend to strategic locations such as El Torcal in Antequera, El Tajo in Ronda, Monte Calamorro in Benalmádena and Los Altos in Marbella, as well as the main beaches along the Malaga coastline.

Alongside foot and vehicle patrols, the National Police air unit will deploy a dedicated operation to monitor the airspace and prevent the flight of drones or unmanned aircraft that do not have the necessary authorisation. The operation will be carried out in constant coordination with Civil Protection, the emergency services and the various local police forces in the province.

In view of the expected crowds at access points to key locations, the National Police advise residents and visitors to plan their journeys in good time, check the official information on designated viewing areas and follow officers’ instructions at all times to ensure they can enjoy the phenomenon safely.