Malaga wants to become Ukraine's 25th province with new solidarity campaign Companies and the public are invited to join the initiative, and the funds will be delivered to the 10,000 refugees in Malaga province and those displaced by the war who are still in Ukraine

Malaga has plans to become Ukraine’s unofficial '25th province' this month. Although the Russian invasion is no longer in the news as much as during the early days, the problems and needs of the people are the same or even worse and that is why the Chamber of Commerce and Bisturí Solidario foundation have set up a campaign called Malagueños con Ucrania (People of Malaga with Ukraine) to try to raise funds to help them.

Companies and the public are invited to join the initiative, and the funds will be delivered to the 10,000 Ukraine refugees in Malaga province and those displaced by the war who are still in Ukraine and have serious difficulties in obtaining basic food and materials.

Donations can be paid into a bank account which has been opened for this purpose (ES29 2103 0234 6300 30012984) and on Saturday 25 June there will be a charity dinner at the College of Doctors in Malaga. Tickets will cost 50 euros (in the form of a donation) and reservations can be made by phoning 655 91 13 91.

The campaign was presented this week by the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Sergio Cuberos, the founder of Bisturí Solidario, César Ramírez and the president of the Maydan-Malaga, Maryana Kasiv, who asked people to demonstrate their spirit of solidarity to help those in need.

The initiative began when a group of business owners wanted to send money to help the displaced in Ukraine but was concerned that it would not reach them. That is why they have joined forces with Bisturí Solidario, an association of surgeons, doctors and nurses who travel to other countries to treat people who would otherwise not have access to medical help.

Its president, César Ramírez, said he has received calls from hospitals in Ukraine asking for help and equipment so they can carry out amputations, chemotherapy, stitch wounds etc, and that they even need basic items like gauze. “The money we raise will go to the thousands of refugees here in Malaga, who need help with things like food, hygiene products and dental visits because they have no income, and to send medical equipment to Ukraine, which we will buy and send in a completely transparent process,” he explained.