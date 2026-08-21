Malaga sets new export record in the first half of the year, despite sales to the US falling by half

Malaga province exported goods worth nearly 1.85 billion euros in the first half of the year. If the trend continues as it has so ... far, the province will achieve the fifth consecutive year of record-high exports.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the province has also seen export growth of 9.6% so far this year, which is almost double the rate for Andalucía as a whole and nearly five times that of Spain (2%).

Malaga still lags behind several other Andalusian provinces. The leading province in terms of exports in the first half of the year was Seville, with almost 4.65 billion euros, followed by Huelva and Cadiz, which also recorded over four billion in exports between January and June. Almeria was close to that figure. Cordoba, too, was ahead of Malaga, with exports approaching two billion euros.

The leading export sector in Malaga in the first six months was food, drink and tobacco, which recorded a turnover of 763.5 million, representing a fall of 9.5% compared with the same period a year earlier. In second place were capital goods, with 232.9 million euros, 1.9% higher than that for the same period last year.

In terms of specific products, fruit ranks first, with 264 million in exports in the first half of the year (-3.1% year-on-year). Next comes olive oil, with 221 million, down 19.3% year-on-year, as a result of falling prices following a bumper harvest.

In third place are metal-bearing ores, slag and ash, with 181 million, almost triple the figure of the same period last year. Next come essential oils and resinoids and preparations for perfumery, toiletries or cosmetics, whose sales have risen by 49% year-on-year to 119 million.

The leading destination for exports from Malaga was Italy, with 335 million up to June, having grown by 49% year-on-year. Next come other European countries, such as Portugal, France, the Netherlands and Germany, followed by the US with 83 million euros, 46% lower than over the same period last year.

There as also growth in the UK market (up 24.7% to 67 million) and China (up 22.2% to 39 million).

A record in Andalucía

Andalucía as a whole also achieved a record figure for exports in the first half of the year, exceeding 22 billion euros, retaining its position as Spain's third-largest exporting region accounting for 11.2% of the country's total exports.

Vegetables were at the top of the export ranking for Andalucía, with a rise of 14.6%, to three billion; followed by fuels and mineral oils at 2.7 billion (up 17.2%); in third place were fruit and edible berries, which also exceeded two billion euros. In fourth place was olive oil, at almost 2.3 billion, although sales fell by 10.5% t to nearly 1.77 billion due to the drop in prices following the record harvest.

Mining, meanwhile, grew by 53.7% to 1.15 billion, while exports of aircraft and specialised vehicles rose by 34.5% to 1.1 billion euros. The other sector to exceed one billion in exports was copper and copper products.

Germany was one of the main markets for Andalucía, with almost 2.87 billiong. The fastest-growing market of all, however, is China, with a 43.6% increase, exceeding one billion euros. It is now the region's eighth-largest market worldwide.

"Andalusian companies are taking the 'Marca Andalucía' brand beyond our borders. They are not just selling their products, but also showcasing Andalucía's talent and quality. This is something to be celebrated," regional minister for economy Carolina España said.

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