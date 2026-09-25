Malaga provincial authority prioritises repair of roads in the interior

Malaga provincial authority has focused its infrastructure plan on the refurbishment of a number of roads which, despite being secondary roads, serve many residents in ... the interior of the province. Head of Diputación Francisco Salado announced on Friday a new investment of 5.2 million euros to fund five projects under the 'Plan Vía-ble'.

These strategic initiatives cover the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Igualeja, Teba and Vélez-Málaga. The aim of the plan is to improve road links between villages and scattered settlements, as well as to facilitate their access to the main roads.

According to the data, these projects aim to reduce distances and journey times, which represents "a cornerstone in the fight against depopulation and in improving residents' quality of life". The investment will be funded using cash surpluses from last year.

This financial injection forms part of the investment package, totalling 20 million euros a year, which the provincial authority allocates to structural repairs, upkeep, maintenance and resurfacing programmes for the nearly 900 kilometres of the 118 roads under its jurisdiction.

Alhaurín el Grande

Alhaurín el Grande will benefit from 1.4 million euros for the upgrading of a stretch of around three kilometres of the road between the town and Villa del Guadalhorce.

The work includes widening the carriageway to provide two lanes, each three metres wide. In addition, drainage work will prevent water accumulation, while road signs and markings will be improved. The plan also includes the replacement of water and irrigation pipes.

This road is key to facilitating access to the Guadalhorce hospital (Cártama) and the municipality's industrial area.

Coín

The project to repair the road surface and sub-base of the La Charca road will have a budget of 1.3 million. The work will cover 1.7 kilometres and include the reconstruction of the road surface on damaged sections, as well as the construction of breakwater walls on destabilised embankments.

The project in Coín also involves drainage works, road resurfacing and the installation of road signs and safety barriers.

This road links the town centre with the Nuestra Señora de Lourdes industrial area, local businesses, Alozaina, Casapalma and the A-355 road.

Igualeja

With a budget of 1.1 million euros, El Toril road will have a new junction. This project will enable vehicles to merge safely onto the Ronda-San Pedro road (A-397). It will significantly reduce both the journey time and distance between Igualeja and the Costa del Sol. It will also ensure safer passage for lorries during the chestnut harvest season, which is the area's main economic driver.

Teba

The municipality of Teba will receive 694,000 euros for repairs on a 5.2-kilometre stretch of the road linking it with Cañete la Real. The work will address the poor condition of the tarmac, improve sections lacking verges and stabilise the embankments. This route is the shortest link between these municipalities and Campillos, as well as the Guadalhorce road (A-357).

Vélez-Málaga

The access road to the settlement of Los Íberos will receive 728,840 euros for comprehensive work along a 2.7-kilometre stretch. Deformations in the road surface will be repaired and lined verges will be constructed in narrow sections to optimise drainage.

This road links Los Íberos to the MA-3203 provincial road (and the A-7) and forms part of the route connecting Macharaviaya and Cajiz.

Taking these five projects together, the Vía-ble plan has mobilised just over 16 million euros over the last four years, invested in a total of 19 projects. "This is the best demonstration of the institution's commitment to improving transport and ensuring that residents in inland areas no longer feel isolated when it comes to accessing health, retail and leisure services," Salado stated.

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