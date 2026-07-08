Malaga province's small towns to allocate 9.5 million euros in 2027 to combat drought

Antonio M. Romero 08/07/2026 a las 19:23h.

The fight against drought remains a top priority for Malaga province, even though this year's abundant autumn and winter rains have temporarily averted the risk of restrictions.

Aware of the need to be prepared for the next dry spell, the province's smaller municipalities will increase their water infrastructure projects, allocating 9.5 million euros from the provincial assistance and cooperation plan (the provincial authority's main financial aid instrument for towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants) to them.

This represents 23% of the total money they will receive and is above the mandatory minimum (20%) for actions related to the integral water cycle, as president of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said on Wednesday.

During an appearance alongside deputy president for municipal affairs Francisca Carracuel, Salado announced that the 2027 agreement will increase funding by 3.5% to reach 41.2 million for the 86 towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants and the two autonomous local entities, Bobadilla-Estación and Estación de Gaucín-El Colmenar.

The small Malaga municipalities have requested actions linked to the integral water cycle worth 9.5 million euros, which represents an increase of 10.5% compared to the 8.6 million invested in this year.

An investment in water infrastructure that will allow, among other things, the repair of 6,509 linear metres of sewer pipes; the replacement of 22,325 linear metres of supply pipes; the purchase of 3,504 remote-reading meters; and the installation of more than 300 photovoltaic solar panels for electricity supply at pumping stations.

It also uncludes improvements in the sanitation and water supply infrastructure in Archidona and Colmenar, with a budget of 300,000 euros each, as well as the replacement of asbestos cement pipes in Alameda, Álora, Benadalid, Cuevas Bajas, El Borge, Igualeja and Montecorto for 707,000 euros.

Salado highlighted that between 2025 and 2027, through this same plan, the provincial authority will have allocated 30.7 million to programmes linked to the integrated water cycle.

This complements other actions by the provincial body, which in 2026 has mobilised 27.9 million to improve water infrastructure.

Of the total budget, 40% (16.3 million) will be allocated to investment programmes, provision of services and technical assistance that the municipalities can access, while the rest corresponds to unconditional funds so that the municipalities themselves can decide the destination of those resources.

In summary, Francisco Salado stated that over the past three years, the provincial authority has allocated a total of 120.8 million euros to municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants through this programme.

"This is a clear demonstration of the provincial authority's commitment to investing in the progress and well-being of the residents of these towns, in equal opportunities and in the economic development of the municipalities," he stated.

Salado said that the plan is "the great tool" for provincial cooperation so that towns can continue investing, providing better services and meeting the needs of their residents. He added that the plan will allow for the development of around 4,000 projects, ranging from the repair of streets and rural roads to the renewal of pipes, improvements in public lighting, maintenance of parks and sports facilities, cultural and youth activities, digital training, the purchase of defibrillators and the acquisition of vehicles for the security and public order forces.

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