Malaga province under yellow alert for temperatures up to 39C on Thursday and Friday

Raquel Merino 16/07/2026 a las 10:32h.

Malaga province will be under a yellow weather warning this Thursday and Friday for temperatures reaching up to 39C in the Costa del Sol (including Malaga city) and 37C in the Axarquía area.

The Aemet meteorological agency will maintain the alert until 9pm on Friday.

In the rest of Andalucía, Almeria will bear the brunt of the heat, with an amber alert on Thursday for temperatures of up to 44C in Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez. The alert will be in place between 1pm and 9pm.

Aemet has also issued a yellow warning in the Granada areas of Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza, as well as in Morena and Condado (Jaén) and in the Cordoba countryside, due to maximum temperatures of 39C in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the Almeria area of Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas and the Jaén areas of Cazorla and Segura and Valle del Guadalquivir will be under a yellow alert for maximum temperatures of 38C or 39C in the interior.

For Thursday, mostly clear skies and some suspended dust are expected, while Aemet has forecast a rise in nighttime temperatures and little change in daytime maximum values.

Winds will be light and variable, with moderate westerly gusts in the afternoon along the coast and in the eastern third of the region.

The recommendations of the emergency services

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) has reiterated the importance of taking extra care and prevention measures for children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses in light of these warnings.

It is "essential" to drink water regularly and continuously, at most every two hours, "even if you don't feel thirsty". The EMA emphasises the importance of paying "special attention to the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and young children, ensuring they drink plenty of water and stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day".

During these days of high temperatures, the EMA recommends eating light, cold and fresh meals, avoiding heavy, very hot meals and alcohol consumption.

The EMA also advises keeping windows, curtains and blinds closed during the hottest hours of the day and using a fan or air conditioning. If these appliances are not available, it is best to stay in the coolest rooms of the house and take baths or cool the skin with damp towels.

It's important to avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day. When you must go out, use sunscreen, a hat or a cap and certified sunglasses. Wearing light-coloured, lightweight clothing and always carrying a water bottle, even when travelling by car, is also recommended.

Exercise and physical exertion should be reserved for the early morning or evening. It is also very important to never leave anyone alone, including pets, inside parked vehicles, not even for a moment.

In any emergency, the public can call 112: a free, multilingual service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province