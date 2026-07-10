Gridlock for driving licences in Malaga: 18,000 students left waiting for lack of an examiner

The meeting between the PP party and the driving school sector in Malaga.

Chus Heredia 10/07/2026 a las 08:00h.

Secretary General of the PP party in Malaga province, José Ramón Carmona, has demanded that the central government find an immediate solution to the examiner shortage that leaves 18,000 students waiting to take their driving test.

On Wednesday, the PP met with the driving school employers' association to discuss the issue. According to the notes from the meeting, Malaga needs nine more examiners to meet demands. It currently has 25 out of 34 that the province requires.

"We're talking about 18,000 people waiting to take their exams and, therefore, 18,000 reasons to demand that the Spanish government provide an immediate response," Carmona stated.

"The central government has been absent from our province for more than seven years," he said, referring to the lack of investment and planning in transport matters.

Carmona also stated that the Malaga provincial authority has had to assume, at the request of municipalities such as Antequera and Ronda, the financing of spaces to prevent students from different areas from having to travel to Malaga city to take exams.

PP spokesperson for road safety in the Congreso, Bella Verano, said that they have registered a new non-legislative motion to ask the government to fill all vacant examiner positions, resize the staff of the provincial traffic headquarters and adopt temporary measures.

The examiner shortage impacts a total of 82,000 students in Andalucía and more than 360,000 in Spain as a whole, according to data the driving school sector has provided. The problem particularly impacts small driving schools.

Furthermore, the PP has questioned the effectiveness of the PRO plan of the DGT, stating that it has not responded to the real needs of the sector or the students.

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