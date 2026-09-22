Malaga province in search of families in small towns to take in abandoned children

Matías Stuber 22/09/2026 a las 20:06h.

To educate and support a child in vulnerable situations, simply providing shelter is not enough. They need the warmth of a home, strong emotional support and a network of people willing to provide it.

The Corazones Blancos association presented this Monday an initiative that aims to provide just that: transform the lives of vulnerable children and adolescents in the province of Malaga.

They currently have a network of families providing temporary foster care for the most vulnerable children and now they are planning to expand this network to towns throughout the province.

The idea behind Corazones Blancos, as association president Marisa Alario explained, is clear: prioritise the integration of children into foster families and involve the entire community, as opposed to traditional institutionalisation in care centres.

The core of this proposal finds its ideal setting in the white villages of the interior of Malaga province, where life moves at a different pace. The association builds a genuine social support network there.

In these safe and welcoming environments, where no one is a stranger, children who have experienced hardship find the opportunity to put down roots, regain lost trust and feel like active members of a community that cares for and acknowledges them.

The Corazones Blancos project goes beyond simply finding and supporting foster families. The organisation bases its intervention on a comprehensive approach that encompasses the emotional, educational and social development of each child.

To achieve this, it structures its work around three fundamental operational pillars: foster care in rural areas; volunteer and mentoring programmes designed to provide young people with positive role models and guides to support their transition to adulthood; and a programme of community activities to strengthen their integration and sense of belonging.

"We are certain that if a home has the power to change a child's life, an entire community has the capacity to transform their future," Alario stated.

Corazones Blancos opens its doors to all those interested in joining this social initiative through its website (www.corazonesblancos.org) or via email at corazonesblancosmalaga@gmail.com

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