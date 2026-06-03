Malaga province schools will no longer request this document during enrolment

Almudena Nogués 03/06/2026 a las 12:44h.

School enrolment for the next academic year in Malaga province is already under way. With it come all the forms, paperwork and certificates, which is a major burden for parents. The system, however, has made the process slightly easier by eliminating one previously requested document: the parents' employment history certificate.

This week is the application period for preschool, primary and special education. The process becomes even more complicated if families want to add complementary services, such as lunch or early morning care.

This used to require parents and guardians to prove that their work prevents them from taking care of their children before or after school.

SUR has completed the application process to verify that the employment history document is no longer needed. A certificate from the employer confirming the length of the workday and the work schedule is sufficient.

If the parents or legal guardians are self-employed, they must submit a sworn statement confirming the validity of their self-employment and the hours required for their work. The employment history certificate will only be required if the applicants choose not to attach a document from their employer, as an alternative.

Enrolment calendar

The one-week registration period for preschool, primary and special education for the 2026/2027 school year in public schools opened on 1 June.

While general enrolment lasts until 8 June, the first cycle of preschool is open for registration until 10 June.

Andalucía will have nearly 667,000 children in preschool, primary and special education next year.

Parents and legal guardians can obtain registration forms free of charge from educational centres or the website of the regional ministry of education. They can then send applications in person at the school's secretary office or electronically.